Lady netters compete in Novice Tournament in North Kansas City

The Boonville girls junior varsity tennis team picked up some valuable experience over the weekend while competing in a novice tournament in North Kansas City. Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said due to the Homecoming festivities this week the girls were unable to attend the Mexico JV Tournament but were able to compete in a novice tournament in Kansas City for beginning level players. “We expected that most of the teams from the surrounding Kansas City area would be difficult, but several teams we played actually turned out to be close to our level,” Harvey said. “Anytime we can get our girls more playing experience, it is an opportunity for us to learn and grow. Overall, we wanted the girls to get playing experience, learn, grow, have fun and do some team bonding and I think that was accomplished. It was a great day and we hope we get to have this experience again next year. These ladies are the future of our team and we are excited to see where they take us.”