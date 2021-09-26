Live events on the horizon in Baxley

(BAXLEY, GA) Baxley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baxley:

Explore and Tour South Georgia State College 2021, Douglas Campus Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 W College Park Dr, Douglas, GA

South Georgia State College, a state college of the University System of Georgia, is a multi-campus, residential student-centered institution offering high-quality associate and select...

Heartsaver CPR, AED, & Basic First Aid - Coffee Campus Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: 706 W Baker Hwy, Douglas, GA

American Heart Assoc. Heartsaver, CPR, First Aid & AED training Also check out other Workshops in Douglas

Paul Anderson Youth Home Christmas Family Extravaganza Vidalia, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 107 East 2nd St., Vidalia, GA 30474

Our annual community Christmas program promises not to disappoint by providing you a sensational fresh merriment for the entire family!

South Georgia Food & Wine Festival -Caylee Hammack Featuring Kylie Morgan Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Hinson Street, Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Caylee Hammack featuring Kylie Morgan - Hinson Street Hazlehurst GA Concert begins at 8:00 PM

Landscape of Guitar Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 Church St, Vidalia, GA

The Animated Painting Concert Experience Patchouli & Terra Guitarra is the #1 Charting International Guitar duo Awarded “2017 Best Instrumental Album of the Year” with 22 CDs and 4,500 shows in...