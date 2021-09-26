North Adams events calendar

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Live events are coming to North Adams.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Adams:

Bohemian Nouveaux at Clear Sky North Adams North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Bohemian Nouveaux is a small batch bakery out of Northern Berkshire County. They're making a special appearance during the Festival Weekend! Bring cash for these tasty baked goods! Featured items...

Turkey Centerpiece North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Wood turkey centerpiece for Thanksgiving! Project cost is $30. Please send a message to reserve a spot.

Comedian Eddie Pepitone North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 Union St, North Adams, MA

Few comedians working today channel the power of the rant better than Eddie Pepitone.

nbCC Bike Collective Open House + Group Ride North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

On Monday, September 27, everyone is invited to join us at the nbCC Bike Collective Open House! Come take a tour of the resources on offer from 3:30 - 5:30, then join us from 5:30-6pm on a group...

Pop Cares Cruise In Car Show for Cancer North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 546 Curran Hwy, North Adams, MA

Open to all vehicles! 50/50, raffles, trophies, vendors, music, food and fun. Free admission. Registration 7:00 - 9:00 am. Show vehicles $10 donation, vendors $20. All proceeds going to PopCares...