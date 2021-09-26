North Adams events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Live events are coming to North Adams.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Adams:

Bohemian Nouveaux at Clear Sky North Adams

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Bohemian Nouveaux is a small batch bakery out of Northern Berkshire County. They're making a special appearance during the Festival Weekend! Bring cash for these tasty baked goods! Featured items...

Turkey Centerpiece

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Wood turkey centerpiece for Thanksgiving! Project cost is $30. Please send a message to reserve a spot.

Comedian Eddie Pepitone

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 Union St, North Adams, MA

Few comedians working today channel the power of the rant better than Eddie Pepitone.

nbCC Bike Collective Open House + Group Ride

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

On Monday, September 27, everyone is invited to join us at the nbCC Bike Collective Open House! Come take a tour of the resources on offer from 3:30 - 5:30, then join us from 5:30-6pm on a group...

Pop Cares Cruise In Car Show for Cancer

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 546 Curran Hwy, North Adams, MA

Open to all vehicles! 50/50, raffles, trophies, vendors, music, food and fun. Free admission. Registration 7:00 - 9:00 am. Show vehicles $10 donation, vendors $20. All proceeds going to PopCares...

With North Adams Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

