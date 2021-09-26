Elberton events coming up

(ELBERTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Elberton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elberton:

New York State of Mind: FAITHtale Showcase Anderson, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 310 South Main Street, Anderson, SC 29624

Come out in your best evening gown and tuxedo to enjoy a night out in New York City. You won't actually be in New York, but you'll be close.

12th Annual 1,000 People Feed Anderson, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Address: 306 West Franklin Street, Anderson, SC 29624

12th Annual 1,000 People Feed It's a FREE FOOD, CLOTHES, TOYS, SMALL HOUSEHOLD ITEMS GIVEAWAY! Volunteer, Donate, Bring a SMILE :)

Outdoor Story Time Lexington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 858 Athens Rd, Lexington, GA

Join us for outdoor story time Wednesday, September 15th, 22nd, 29th @10:30am. This event will be held outdoors**- so bring a chair or blanket to sit on! 🌞🍂📖 **Weather permitting: In the case...

Blitz-Hypnose lernen mit Sicherheit und Selbstvertrauen Carlton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Address: Hanauer Landstraße 207, 30627 Frankfurt

2 Tages-Seminar. Hypnose lernen mit Sicherheit und Selbstvertrauen!

Princess Brunch Anderson, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 122 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624

Be our guest! On October 9th from 10am-12pm, as we welcome some of the iconic princesses for a brunch and tea party at our White Owl