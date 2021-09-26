CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Live events Jackson — what’s coming up

Jackson News Watch
Jackson News Watch
 5 days ago

(JACKSON, WY) Jackson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

Idaho Athletic Grants

Victor, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 10 Warm Creek Ln, Victor, ID

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

ICS-300 Intermediate - Teton County, October 5-7, 2021- 3 days (TBC)

Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 3230 S Adams Canyon Dr., Park on access road, Jackson, WY 83001

Please bring copies of all prerequisites and your FEMA SID# to class.  You can get your FEMA SID number at https://cdp.dhs.gov/femasid It i

Gateway Students | In-Person Service - Grades 6–8

Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 3205 W Big Trail Dr, Jackson, WY

Join us for worship, an encouraging message, and a great time connecting with other students! Psalm 122:1 says, “I was glad when they said to me, ‘Let us go into the house of the Lord.’” We know...

​​Level 2 Avalanche w/ Avalanche Rescue

Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 240 South Glenwood St., ste124, Jackson, WY 83001

Leadership in avalanche terrain-analyzing snow stability and avalanche hazard. Leadership and rescue scene management.

Open Mic Event

Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:24 AM

Address: 750 W Broadway, Jackson, WY

All musicians welcome at the Virginian Saloon! Signups will end at 7:30pm with the host performing a short set to get things going. People wishing to participate can e-mail, call the host (not the...

