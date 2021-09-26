Live events on the horizon in Winnemucca
(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Live events are coming to Winnemucca.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winnemucca:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV
Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Casino Royale at Winnemucca, Nevada, United States on Tue Sep 21 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 07:00 pm
