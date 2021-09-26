CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

What’s up Ottawa: Local events calendar

 5 days ago

(OTTAWA, KS) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

Native Plant Rebate Program in the Hillsdale Watershed

Edgerton, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 404 East Nelson Street, Edgerton, KS 66021

Join Hillsdale Watershed Coalition & Miami Co. Conservation District for a discussion about public funding available for Native Plants!

Ottawa Farmers Market

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2008.5 S Princeton St, Ottawa, KS

This event listing provided for the Ottawa community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if you...

Chess Club

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 S Hickory St, Ottawa, KS

Did you know that playing chess can improve memory and cognitive abilities, build strategic thinking, and help your brain age more gracefully? All ages of players and levels of Chess experience...

Chess at the Library, Tues and Thurs.

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 S Hickory St, Ottawa, KS

Did you know that playing chess can improve memory and cognitive abilities, build strategic thinking, and help your brain age more gracefully? All ages of players and levels of Chess experience...

Fall Retreat

Williamsburg, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1124 California Rd, Williamsburg, KS 66095

What if you said yes? What if you said yes to a weekend full of community, full of belonging, full of joy and fun? What do you have to lose?

