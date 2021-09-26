Events on the Eufaula calendar
(EUFAULA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Eufaula calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eufaula:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Deans Haunted Mansion Located 106 n washington st, fort gaines, ga 39851 All tickets are non refundable
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Couple.com, Georgetown, GA 39854
Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Georgetown-area adults ages 18+)
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Granny's Lunchbox will be set up for Sunday Funday! Come on down for a beer and some food!
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM
Address: 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, GA 31903
Didn’t have the great prom experience? Here’s your chance to relive your special night and make it one to remember!
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, GA 31903
20th Anniversary Military Ball of the establishment of the U.S. Army's Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC).
Comments / 0