Eufaula, AL

Events on the Eufaula calendar

 5 days ago

(EUFAULA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Eufaula calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eufaula:

Deans Haunted Mansion

Fort Gaines, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Deans Haunted Mansion Located 106 n washington st, fort gaines, ga 39851 All tickets are non refundable

Georgetown Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Georgetown, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Georgetown, GA 39854

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Georgetown-area adults ages 18+)

Sunday Food Truck!

Omaha, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Granny's Lunchbox will be set up for Sunday Funday! Come on down for a beer and some food!

Adult Prom : A Night of Mystery

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Address: 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, GA 31903

Didn’t have the great prom experience? Here’s your chance to relive your special night and make it one to remember!

WHINSEC 20TH ANNIVERSARY BALL

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, GA 31903

20th Anniversary Military Ball of the establishment of the U.S. Army's Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC).

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

