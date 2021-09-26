Live events on the horizon in Detroit Lakes

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Live events are coming to Detroit Lakes.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Detroit Lakes:

Coats for Kids Distribution Perham, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 619 3rd Ave SW, Perham, MN

Join us on Thursday, Sept. 30 from, 4 - 7 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church for our Coats for Kids distribution. All are welcome to find new and gently use winter gear for this season.

Becker County Self Help Clinic Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

This clinic is now open to the public, however: social distancing and mask guidelines are still in place. Self Help Clinics provide free help in completing pro se (for yourself) forms. In...

Light Nights at the Otter Berry Farm Corn Maze New York Mills, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 38132 470th Ave, New York Mills, MN

Come join us for a fun filled evening at the maze ( family friendly not a haunted maze). Please bring your own flashlights, night maze open at 7:30pm - last entrance into the maze is at 9:30 pm...

Monthly Meeting Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Monthly Meeting at Legion Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, United States on Mon Sep 20 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Teen Book vs. Movie Club Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

Join the Teen Book vs. Movie Club to discuss the differences between popular books and their movie adaptations. Teens are invited to join us for popcorn and the chance to test their knowledge in a...