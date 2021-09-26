CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Live events on the horizon in Jennings

Jennings Times
Jennings Times
 5 days ago

(JENNINGS, LA) Live events are coming to Jennings.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jennings area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrGGz_0c8chRuu00

Farm Day Drop-Off — Evermore Community

Church Point, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1208 LA-357, Church Point, LA

As the warm weather comes to a close, we are hosting a drop-off farm time for children ages 4 to 10 years old! There will be various activities on the farm for your children to enjoy while you get...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKPCk_0c8chRuu00

Old Fashioned Fais-Do-Do Barn Dance

Eunice, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1717 Veteran Memorial Hwy, Eunice, LA

Lakeview RV Park's fantastic barn dances are held every Saturday night—always attracting the friendliest, warmest, most diverse group of fun-lovin' dancers you're likely to find anywhere...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GgZ1_0c8chRuu00

Le Table Française at Eunice

Eunice, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 220 S C C Duson St, Eunice, LA

Speak and learn Louisiana Cajun French during the mornings at the Eunice Depot Museum. Learn more by clicking the button below.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3FHo_0c8chRuu00

Welsh Farmers Market

Welsh, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours:May - September, 2021Every Tuesday: 3:30 pm - 6 pm Location: 103 West Grove Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Cj1p_0c8chRuu00

CIS Crowley: Free ABI Screening (9.28)

Crowley, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1325 Wright Ave, Suite K, Crowley, LA 70526

September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month. To celebrate, CIS Crowley is hosting free ABI screenings on Tuesday, September 28th.

