Live events on the horizon in Jennings

(JENNINGS, LA) Live events are coming to Jennings.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jennings area:

Farm Day Drop-Off — Evermore Community Church Point, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1208 LA-357, Church Point, LA

As the warm weather comes to a close, we are hosting a drop-off farm time for children ages 4 to 10 years old! There will be various activities on the farm for your children to enjoy while you get...

Old Fashioned Fais-Do-Do Barn Dance Eunice, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1717 Veteran Memorial Hwy, Eunice, LA

Lakeview RV Park's fantastic barn dances are held every Saturday night—always attracting the friendliest, warmest, most diverse group of fun-lovin' dancers you're likely to find anywhere...

Le Table Française at Eunice Eunice, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 220 S C C Duson St, Eunice, LA

Speak and learn Louisiana Cajun French during the mornings at the Eunice Depot Museum. Learn more by clicking the button below.



Welsh Farmers Market Welsh, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours:May - September, 2021Every Tuesday: 3:30 pm - 6 pm Location: 103 West Grove Street

CIS Crowley: Free ABI Screening (9.28) Crowley, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1325 Wright Ave, Suite K, Crowley, LA 70526

September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month. To celebrate, CIS Crowley is hosting free ABI screenings on Tuesday, September 28th.