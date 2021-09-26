Coming soon: Vidalia events

(VIDALIA, GA) Live events are coming to Vidalia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vidalia area:

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Vidalia, GA 30474

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Vidalia-area adults ages 18+)

Muay Thai Seminar with Naruepol Fairtex October 23, 2021 Dublin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1836 Telfair Street, Dublin, GA 31021

Muay Thai Seminar with Naruepol Fairtex at John 14:6 Muay Thai

FBCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ ACA Baxley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1479 Hatch Pkwy S, Baxley, GA

The Appling Christian Academy (Baxley, GA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Faith Baptist Christian Academy (Ludowici, GA) on Monday, September 27 @ 5p.

Middle 12th District BBQ Soperton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3364 Savannah Hwy, Sylvania, GA 30457

Ten Southeast Georgia Counties along with the GSU Republicans will host the 3rd Annual Middle 12th District BBQ

Jameson Rodgers performs LIVE at the Pigs N' Pickin' Festival Baxley, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513

Jameson Rodgers comes to Appling County! The evening of Saturday, November 13th , enjoy a dynamic show from a rising star in country music.