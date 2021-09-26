Live events coming up in Ogdensburg
(OGDENSBURG, NY) Ogdensburg is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ogdensburg:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 15 Church Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
The Summer Send Off party returns to The Riverboat on Saturday October 2 with Wild Adriatic and LITZ. Special Pre Party on Friday October 1!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Address: 1580 US Hwy 11, Gouverneur, NY 13642
Come try your hand at pottery ... wheel throwing or hand building... the choice is yours
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Thursday nights in September 2021! Enjoy beautiful downtown Canton - with live music lining the streets in front of businesses. Additional outdoor seating will be available on Thursday nights ...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 85 E Barney St, Gouverneur, NY
The church will have a booth at the Pumpkin Fest to sell fall/pumpkin themed baked goods, offer face painting for children, activity bags for children and fellowship. We will worship in the cattle...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 801 Co Rd 34, Potsdam, NY
The West Potsdam Fire Department Gun Show will be held on Sep 25th – 26th, 2021 in Potsdam, NY. This Potsdam gun show is held at West Potsdam Bingo Hall and hosted by West Potsdam Fire Dept. All...
