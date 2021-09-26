CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perryville, MO

What’s up Perryville: Local events calendar

Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
 5 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Perryville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perryville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oq3rJ_0c8chJ6K00

Fall 3 on 3 Development League

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 315 S Missouri St, Jackson, MO

Come join our 3 on 3 Skill Development League!!! About this Event The first week of the league will involve skill development, situational play, and an evaluation process. After week 1, teams will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkNXk_0c8chJ6K00

Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour

Jackson, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 358 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO 63755

Get your tickets to Big Daddy Weave's All Things New Tour!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okosS_0c8chJ6K00

Jest Murder Mystery Dinner

Perryville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 102 North Jackson Street, Perryville, MO 63775

Join us at The Vintage Room for our first ever murder mystery dinner!! Provided by Jest Murder Mystery.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QW4v_0c8chJ6K00

Spa Night

Fredericktown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1835 MO-72, Fredericktown, MO

It’s time to rest and recharge! Join us for a spa night at Grace Church at 6:00 PM on September 26th. Come in your PJs or favorite loungewear! Put that hair up and take that makeup off! Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVS8F_0c8chJ6K00

Punch a cup Pink Zebra products

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Punch a cup with pink zebra products. You purchase one or more cups before the event and you choose the numbered cup you would like and either you keep what you won or you get a second chance. I...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MO
City
Perryville, MO
City
Fredericktown, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Perryville, MO
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Hair Up#Grace Church#Sun Oct 10#Mo Come#Thu Nov 11
Perryville News Watch

Perryville News Watch

Perryville, MO
67
Followers
244
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy