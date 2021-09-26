What’s up Perryville: Local events calendar

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Perryville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perryville:

Fall 3 on 3 Development League Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 315 S Missouri St, Jackson, MO

Come join our 3 on 3 Skill Development League!!! About this Event The first week of the league will involve skill development, situational play, and an evaluation process. After week 1, teams will...

Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour Jackson, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 358 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO 63755

Get your tickets to Big Daddy Weave's All Things New Tour!

Jest Murder Mystery Dinner Perryville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 102 North Jackson Street, Perryville, MO 63775

Join us at The Vintage Room for our first ever murder mystery dinner!! Provided by Jest Murder Mystery.

Spa Night Fredericktown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1835 MO-72, Fredericktown, MO

It’s time to rest and recharge! Join us for a spa night at Grace Church at 6:00 PM on September 26th. Come in your PJs or favorite loungewear! Put that hair up and take that makeup off! Please...

Punch a cup Pink Zebra products Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Punch a cup with pink zebra products. You purchase one or more cups before the event and you choose the numbered cup you would like and either you keep what you won or you get a second chance. I...