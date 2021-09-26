Live events on the horizon in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, VA) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

Wine & Oysters with Chef Troy at Ecco Adesso Vineyards Fairfield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 340 Ecco Adesso Ln, Fairfield, VA

Join us at Ecco Adesso Vineyards on Thursday afternoons for wine and oysters with Chef Troy Sheller! Chef Troy of En-Flux is a Lexington, VA native who specializes in the American Gastro style. He...

Mountain Run Jam 10 Big Island, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1228 Charlemont Road, Big Island, VA 24526

A fun, family-friendly weekend with 30+ workshops, 12+ bands, and local food on Mountain Run Farm in Sedalia, VA.

Innovation Beer Dinner Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 North Wind Lane, Lexington, VA 24450

An artfully crafted 4 course meal paired with beers from our Innovation Brewhouse at the Outpost in Lexington, VA.

"Brunch N' Blues" | Dara James Vesuvius, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 352 Tye River Turnpike, Vesuvius, VA

We are very excited to welcome back Dara James for this week's installment of our "Brunch N' Blues" sessions! Dara James is an award-winning singer/songwriter who uses his formidable guitar...

JUST DESSERTS - NEW DATE Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VA 24450

NEW DATE: The Lexington Woman's Club invites you to Come Get Your "JUST DESSERTS." An exciting new annual event featuring dessert samplings from area chefs, restaurants, B&B's, caterers and home bakers. All paired with select beers from Devils Backbone Brewery. Ticket price includes sampling from each of over 12 area entrants as well as the paired select beers tastings. Cash bar with wine from Rockbridge Vineyards and beer from Devils Backbone. Guests will bid on an exciting selection of s