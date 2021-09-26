CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, VA

Live events on the horizon in Lexington

Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LEXINGTON, VA) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOaEW_0c8chIDb00

Wine & Oysters with Chef Troy at Ecco Adesso Vineyards

Fairfield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 340 Ecco Adesso Ln, Fairfield, VA

Join us at Ecco Adesso Vineyards on Thursday afternoons for wine and oysters with Chef Troy Sheller! Chef Troy of En-Flux is a Lexington, VA native who specializes in the American Gastro style. He...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gx698_0c8chIDb00

Mountain Run Jam 10

Big Island, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1228 Charlemont Road, Big Island, VA 24526

A fun, family-friendly weekend with 30+ workshops, 12+ bands, and local food on Mountain Run Farm in Sedalia, VA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBmNS_0c8chIDb00

Innovation Beer Dinner

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 North Wind Lane, Lexington, VA 24450

An artfully crafted 4 course meal paired with beers from our Innovation Brewhouse at the Outpost in Lexington, VA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175fsB_0c8chIDb00

"Brunch N' Blues" | Dara James

Vesuvius, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 352 Tye River Turnpike, Vesuvius, VA

We are very excited to welcome back Dara James for this week's installment of our "Brunch N' Blues" sessions! Dara James is an award-winning singer/songwriter who uses his formidable guitar...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpAmu_0c8chIDb00

JUST DESSERTS - NEW DATE

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VA 24450

NEW DATE:  The Lexington Woman's Club invites you to Come Get Your "JUST DESSERTS." An exciting new annual event featuring dessert samplings from area chefs, restaurants, B&B's, caterers and home bakers.  All paired with select beers from Devils Backbone Brewery.   Ticket price includes sampling from each of over 12 area entrants as well as the paired select beers tastings.  Cash bar with wine from Rockbridge Vineyards and beer from Devils Backbone.  Guests will bid on an exciting selection of s

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
Lexington, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Fairfield, VA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Va Join#Ecco Adesso Vineyards#American#Mountain Run Farm#B B
Lexington Dispatch

Lexington Dispatch

Lexington, VA
39
Followers
244
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy