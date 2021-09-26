CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

What's up New Ulm: Local events calendar

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 5 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) New Ulm is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Ulm:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrtXa_0c8chHKs00

KNUJ Farmers’ Market

New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1220 Westridge Rd, New Ulm, MN

The Market, located in the Cashwise parking lot, operates for approximately 18 weeks; the growing season determines if it goes longer. Take home fresh fruit, veggies, baked goods, and more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPzSw_0c8chHKs00

Zumba

New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

What more enjoyable way to exercise, have fun, and stay in shape? Dancing not only benefits you physically, it also improves your mental and emotional health. Grab your friends and join Diane...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16w5bD_0c8chHKs00

C. Willi Myles Comedy Club

New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 North State Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

C. Willi Myles Comedy Club Friday, October 29 at 7 pm at State Street Theater Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhwfC_0c8chHKs00

Senior Fitness & Senior Power Workshops

New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 122 S Garden St, New Ulm, MN

Senior Fitness Specialty Certification Saturday | 8 am - 3 pm Senior Power Sunday | 8 am - 1 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lR35l_0c8chHKs00

Pro Musica Love Sweet

New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1995 Luther Ct, New Ulm, MN

Love Sweet For tickets, visit promusicamn.com or leave a message at (507) 205-2249

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

