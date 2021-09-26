What’s up Emporia: Local events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(EMPORIA, VA) Emporia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Emporia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bnses_0c8chGS900

Hwy 158 Pop-up Sale

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 378 U.S. 158, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

A collective of Local business owners and their handcrafted wares available to the general public at our local farmers market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsyUO_0c8chGS900

Wes Tripp For House Campaign Kickoff!

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 717 American Legion Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Dinner: Steamed Shrimp, Slaw, Potatoes, Hushpuppies, Tea, Water, Draft Beer. Dinner will be served at 5pm... Gun Raffle! The Pizazz Band!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoxIP_0c8chGS900

Let's Build An Altar

Emporia, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 925 South Main Street, Emporia, VA 23847

This in-person gathering will get liberate and help you set up the altars that you need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7LqS_0c8chGS900

Roanoke Rapids High School Centennial Gala

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1100 Hamilton Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Join the RRHS Alumni & Friends Association for an evening to celebrate 100 years of Roanoke Rapids High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZGD3_0c8chGS900

Church On The Altar 2021 - Leadership Empowerment Summit

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 115 East 10th Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Join us for Church on the Altar 2021 The Leadership Empowerment Summit! Roanoke Rapids NC.

