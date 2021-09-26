What’s up Emporia: Local events calendar

(EMPORIA, VA) Emporia has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Emporia area:

Hwy 158 Pop-up Sale Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 378 U.S. 158, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

A collective of Local business owners and their handcrafted wares available to the general public at our local farmers market.

Wes Tripp For House Campaign Kickoff! Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 717 American Legion Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Dinner: Steamed Shrimp, Slaw, Potatoes, Hushpuppies, Tea, Water, Draft Beer. Dinner will be served at 5pm... Gun Raffle! The Pizazz Band!

Let's Build An Altar Emporia, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 925 South Main Street, Emporia, VA 23847

This in-person gathering will get liberate and help you set up the altars that you need.

Roanoke Rapids High School Centennial Gala Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1100 Hamilton Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Join the RRHS Alumni & Friends Association for an evening to celebrate 100 years of Roanoke Rapids High School.

Church On The Altar 2021 - Leadership Empowerment Summit Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 115 East 10th Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Join us for Church on the Altar 2021 The Leadership Empowerment Summit! Roanoke Rapids NC.