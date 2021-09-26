CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events on the horizon in Magnolia

Magnolia Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Live events are coming to Magnolia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magnolia:

VIP Experience for "I Talk to God About You .

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Address: 2801 Arkansas Boulevard, Texarkana, AR 71854

This moment was crafted to create a special space for authentic conversations, delicious cuisine, understanding, and love to flow freely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxaAA_0c8chFZQ00

Whiskey Myers | First Financial Music Hall

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

ON SALE FRIDAY! Member presale starts Wednesday! Become a member at www.eldomad.com/membership General Admission Advance: $25 Day of Show: $30 Pit Advance: $35 Day of Show: $40 Premium Advance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2mBo_0c8chFZQ00

Official Book Signing Event

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 2801 Arkansas Boulevard, Texarkana, AR 71854

We are excited to announce the official launch of "I Talk to God About You."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9J2k_0c8chFZQ00

2nd Annual S.C.A.R.S Retreat

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3310 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854

Anointed giants for this Prophetic Encounter are Prophetess Janice Mixon, Min. Toni Sinegal, Super. Donald Vaughn , Apostle Marvin Warren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bup0W_0c8chFZQ00

Fair Mini's

Hope, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

So excited to come back to the fair again this year!! Fair Mini's are quick 30 minute sessions perfect for fun couples, children, and of course high school seniors this would be an amazing senior...

