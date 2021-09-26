CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Levelland events calendar

Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 5 days ago

(LEVELLAND, TX) Live events are lining up on the Levelland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Levelland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCvCg_0c8chEgh00

City Council Meeting

Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

hr The City of Littlefield 301 XIT Drive Littlefield, TX 79339 | Phone: 806-385-5161 Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bz1qX_0c8chEgh00

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest: Road Trip Edition (Lubbock)

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 217 U.S. 62, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Hit the open road with Texas Monthly and Daniel Vaughn from October 9-17. 60 barbecue joints, 10 days, and 3 pit stop events. Let's ride!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxTMJ_0c8chEgh00

Walk for Sexual Assault Awareness with Pike

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 20 Greek Circle, Lubbock, TX 79416

Pi Kappa Alpha at Texas Tech shines light to support survivors and end sexual violence with the Take Back The Night Foundation!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxCw0_0c8chEgh00

Rampage Classic V

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 402 North Inler Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79416

Rampage Wrestling returns to the Prima Vista Event Center with the #RampageClassic V!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3smq_0c8chEgh00

Reel Talk *S.T.E.A.M. in Film: Hidden Figures

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 823 Houston St, Levelland, TX

Did you know that The Wallace is partnering with South Plains College staff members for a new film program? It's called REEL TALK, and it focuses on how elements of STEAM (Science, Technology...

