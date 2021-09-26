CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Live events Astoria — what’s coming up

(ASTORIA, OR) Live events are coming to Astoria.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Astoria:

Intro to Kayaking Class (Levels I-II)

Skamokawa, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Level I-II Tours LEVEL I programs are generally scheduled for mornings or days with little tidal movement, or in protected lakes and creeks. No experience necessary. LEVEL II programs may...

Lead Generation Masterclass — Astoria

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Learn The Top Lead Generation Secrets To Effectively Generate Qualified Leads Everyday For Any Product Or Service About this Event Learn The Top Lead Generation Secrets To Effectively Generate...

Sept. 23-26, 2021

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 10th St, Astoria, OR

Sept. 23-26, 2021 at CJ'S QUILT RETREATS, Astoria, United States on Thu Sep 23 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 05:00 pm

Intermediate Weaving: Juncus Basketry

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Juncus is a soft rush considered a sacred weaving material and used for centuries in basketry by numerous Native American tribes, including those throughout the Willamette Valley, Western OR and...

Seaside Farmers Market

Seaside, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1140 Broadway St, Seaside, OR

All locals and travelers are invited to come check out the Seaside Farmers Market. With vendors offering a wide variety of fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, organic cheeses and hand-crafted...

