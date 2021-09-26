Union City calendar: Events coming up
(UNION CITY, TN) Union City is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Union City:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 114 W Main St, Newbern, TN
Food Distribution open to Tyson Foods Team Members and Residents of Dyer County. You will need to bring: Photo ID or other proof of residency or work ID from Tyson Foods showing you or a member of...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 4343 TN-157, Union City, TN
Join park staff at the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the boardwalk over the lake. Free.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Address: 201 Locust Drive, Mayfield, KY 42066
Purple for a Purpose 5k Run and Memory Walk! Race or walk and help spread awareness for Domestic Violence! Hosted by The Lighthouse!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Opening night of our 1st Annual Tater Town Trail of Horrors
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 8029 KY 307 N, Fancy Farm, KY 42039
Beulah Baptist Church presents Jason Crabb and the Crabb Family with special guests, Mike Bowling and the Bowling Family. Tickets are free
