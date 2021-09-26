Union City calendar: Events coming up

(UNION CITY, TN) Union City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Union City:

Mobile Food Pantry Newbern, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 114 W Main St, Newbern, TN

Food Distribution open to Tyson Foods Team Members and Residents of Dyer County. You will need to bring: Photo ID or other proof of residency or work ID from Tyson Foods showing you or a member of...

National Public Lands Day Hike Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 4343 TN-157, Union City, TN

Join park staff at the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the boardwalk over the lake. Free.

Purple For a Purpose 5K Run/Walk Mayfield, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 201 Locust Drive, Mayfield, KY 42066

Purple for a Purpose 5k Run and Memory Walk! Race or walk and help spread awareness for Domestic Violence! Hosted by The Lighthouse!

Opening Night Gleason, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Opening night of our 1st Annual Tater Town Trail of Horrors

Jason Crabb and The Crabb Family at Beulah Baptist Church Fancy Farm, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 8029 KY 307 N, Fancy Farm, KY 42039

Beulah Baptist Church presents Jason Crabb and the Crabb Family with special guests, Mike Bowling and the Bowling Family. Tickets are free