La Grande, OR

What’s up La Grande: Local events calendar

 5 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) Live events are coming to La Grande.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Grande:

La Grande Farmers Market

La Grande Farmers Market

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2006 Fourth St, La Grande, OR

Season:SummerMarket Hours:May 15 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation:Downtown La Grande at Max Square on the Corner of 4th and Adams

Out of the Dark: Together We Can Prevent Suicide

Out of the Dark: Together We Can Prevent Suicide

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 S River St, Enterprise, OR

Join Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness during Suicide Prevention Month. Decorate a luminary bag that will be lit as a symbol of hope and support for suicide prevention and in memory of those we...

Celebration of life

Celebration of life

Elgin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 260 N 10th St, Elgin, OR

Here is Debra Louise Rachau’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Debra Louise Rachau of La Grande, Oregon, who passed away...

Special Needs Support Group

Special Needs Support Group

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 810 14th St, La Grande, OR

Parents of children with Special Needs will find support and companionship. Last Thursday of each month. 5:30 - 7:00pm Pizza and Childcare provided free of charge. La Grande Head Start Building...

CO.STARTERS CORE - Session Three

CO.STARTERS CORE - Session Three

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Turn ideas into action CO.STARTERS Core provides an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people. Over ten sessions, you’ll identify your...

La Grande, OR
ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

