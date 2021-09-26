CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawano, WI

Live events Shawano — what’s coming up

Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 5 days ago

(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shawano:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahAcq_0c8chA9n00

Porkie-Pancake Breakfast

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 302 S Main St, Shawano, WI

Come and join our Knights of Columbus as they prepare a delicious Porkie-Pancake Breakfast! You can enjoy all you can eat pancakes, porkie sausages, cheese, and applesauce. Adults---$$TBD Children...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6NBa_0c8chA9n00

Sonic Circus @ Northstar Casino Groove Lounge ~ Bowler

Bowler, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Sonic Circus @ Northstar Casino Groove Lounge ~ Bowler at Bowler, Wisconsin, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNTun_0c8chA9n00

2021 Father Daughter Weekend 3

Suring, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 12101 Y Camp Rd, Suring, WI

Father-Daughter weekends at Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya are a longstanding tradition that provide quality time to strengthen the bond between father and daughter. Devote this time to learning about each...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHvxv_0c8chA9n00

Throwdown at Sundown - Fantasy Moto Race

Tigerton, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1100 Quad Park Ln, Tigerton, WI

Posting this event to inform campers and riders of Tigerton OHV Park & Campground there will be a race this weekend at the Fantasy Moto Track which is attached to our park. Expect a very busy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pelRM_0c8chA9n00

Auction : Bud and Jane Stromer Estate/Studibaker Packard Dealer. Gillett/Pulcifer, Wisconsin WI

Gillett, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Bud & Jane Stromer Estate AuctionOwners Gillett Studebaker/ Packard Dealership & Janes Grocery Store Pulcifer WI

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Shawano, WI
Government
City
Shawano, WI
City
Columbus, WI
City
Tigerton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Knights Of Columbus#Porkie Sausages
Shawano Digest

Shawano Digest

Shawano, WI
47
Followers
239
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shawano Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy