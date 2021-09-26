Live events Shawano — what’s coming up
(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shawano:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 302 S Main St, Shawano, WI
Come and join our Knights of Columbus as they prepare a delicious Porkie-Pancake Breakfast! You can enjoy all you can eat pancakes, porkie sausages, cheese, and applesauce. Adults---$$TBD Children...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Sonic Circus @ Northstar Casino Groove Lounge ~ Bowler at Bowler, Wisconsin, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 am
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 12101 Y Camp Rd, Suring, WI
Father-Daughter weekends at Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya are a longstanding tradition that provide quality time to strengthen the bond between father and daughter. Devote this time to learning about each...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 1100 Quad Park Ln, Tigerton, WI
Posting this event to inform campers and riders of Tigerton OHV Park & Campground there will be a race this weekend at the Fantasy Moto Track which is attached to our park. Expect a very busy...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Bud & Jane Stromer Estate AuctionOwners Gillett Studebaker/ Packard Dealership & Janes Grocery Store Pulcifer WI
