Sandpoint, ID

Sandpoint events coming soon

Sandpoint Voice
 5 days ago

(SANDPOINT, ID) Live events are lining up on the Sandpoint calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandpoint:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C441w_0c8ch9MJ00

Birch Grove

Newport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 324 4th St, Newport, WA

Birch Grove at Kelly's Bar & Grill, 324 W 4th Street, Newport, United States on Mon Sep 27 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFUYY_0c8ch9MJ00

Banned Book Week

Newport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 116 S Washington Ave, Newport, WA

This year’s Banned Book Week is “Censorship Divides Us, Books Unite Us.” Come in and interact with our displays to see why some of our favorite books have been banned or challenged at some point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNOyQ_0c8ch9MJ00

2021 Barrister Wine Dinner

Dover, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 651 Lakeshore Avenue, Dover, ID 83825

It's Wine Dinner Season yet again!! DISH is teaming up with the amazing Barrister Winery out of Spokane to kick off the 2021-22 season!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXLJv_0c8ch9MJ00

Women's Bible Study

Clark Fork, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 136 Calvary Way, Clark Fork, ID

The Tuesday version of Women's Bible study, held at the Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcIxW_0c8ch9MJ00

Farmers Market at Sandpoint

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Farmin Park, Sandpoint, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMWednesdays, 3PM - 5:30PM Location:Joel's Mexican Restaurant, 229 Church Street

