Sandpoint events coming soon

(SANDPOINT, ID) Live events are lining up on the Sandpoint calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandpoint:

Birch Grove Newport, WA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 324 4th St, Newport, WA

Birch Grove at Kelly's Bar & Grill, 324 W 4th Street, Newport, United States on Mon Sep 27 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:30 pm

Banned Book Week Newport, WA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 116 S Washington Ave, Newport, WA

This year’s Banned Book Week is “Censorship Divides Us, Books Unite Us.” Come in and interact with our displays to see why some of our favorite books have been banned or challenged at some point.

2021 Barrister Wine Dinner Dover, ID

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 651 Lakeshore Avenue, Dover, ID 83825

It's Wine Dinner Season yet again!! DISH is teaming up with the amazing Barrister Winery out of Spokane to kick off the 2021-22 season!

Women's Bible Study Clark Fork, ID

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 136 Calvary Way, Clark Fork, ID

The Tuesday version of Women's Bible study, held at the Church.

Farmers Market at Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Farmin Park, Sandpoint, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMWednesdays, 3PM - 5:30PM Location:Joel's Mexican Restaurant, 229 Church Street