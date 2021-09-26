Live events coming up in Steamboat Springs

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Steamboat Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Steamboat Springs:

Hip Hop 7/8 Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:45 PM

Address: 326 Oak St, Steamboat Springs, CO

THIS CLASS REQUIRES TEACHER PRE-APPROVAL TO ENROLL. All of our […]

Arlana Pisciotta's Graduation! Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 821 Dougherty Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO

Arlana Pisciotta's Graduation! at Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, Steamboat Springs, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:30 pm

Guitar Bar Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Join Mr Schmiggity himself (Pat Waters) every Sunday night as he juggles between slinging drinks and rocking out behind the bar for a sing along good time.

Storytime Oak Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 227 Dodge Ave, Oak Creek, CO

Storytime for ages 2-5 at the Oak Creek Library. Stories, play and dance for toddlers with their parents/caregivers.

Karaoke Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

We are the only karaoke in town. It is your time to shine on the stage with the best sound in town.