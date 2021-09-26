Live events Barre — what’s coming up

(BARRE, VT) Barre is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Barre:

Yoga Flow Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 14 N Main St, Barre, VT

Step onto your mat and find ease, presence and flow. Guided by your breath and intentional movement, this vinyasa style class will leave your body and mind feeling refreshed and renewed. Masks are...

5-9pm MAIN HALL “VT Fiddle Orchestra” Berlin, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 6612 VT-12, Berlin, VT

For more information about participating in this dynamic group of amateur players of traditional music, please see http://vermontfiddleorchestra.org

All In For Barre Step 2 - Vote Priorities for Action Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT

All In For Barre Step 2: Vote on Priorities for Action Join friends and neighbors, in person or virtually, on September 29th to vote on priorities for the future of Barre! In August, through a...

Jam Flow GMCF Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 652 Granger Rd, Barre, VT

Jam Flow GMCF at 4:30 PM EDT on September 29 offered by Be·YOU·tiful Yoga. Unwind from your day by letting loose and jamming to music as you connect your breath with movement. Classes will flow...

RESUMED! 6:25-8:30pm MAIN HALL “Barre Tones rehearsal” Berlin, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 6612 VT-12, Berlin, VT

We love to sing and rehearse weekly, striving always for musical excellence in the company of women who share our passion for music. We celebrate friendship and personal growth through music...