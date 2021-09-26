Coming soon: Show Low events
(SHOW LOW, AZ) Show Low has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Show Low area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
This performance is part of a 6-hour concert featuring 4 different musicians/bands. “The Compound” is Bruce Van Ry’s back yard in Pinetop-Lakeside. It has several bars, a couple of stages and a...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 3404 Mustang, Heber, AZ
Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ
5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1595 Johnson Dr, Lakeside, AZ
LEGO free play. Drop – in, ages 5 and up welcome!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:45 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Address: 2727 Church Ln, Overgaard, AZ
The WEM group ongoing Bible studies. If interested in joining please contact Michaele Grimm at 928-535-5178.\n
