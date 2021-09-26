Coming soon: Show Low events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Low, AZ

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Show Low has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Show Low area:

Kevin of KT Klassics at The Compound

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

This performance is part of a 6-hour concert featuring 4 different musicians/bands. “The Compound” is Bruce Van Ry’s back yard in Pinetop-Lakeside. It has several bars, a couple of stages and a...

Al-Anon

Heber-Overgaard, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3404 Mustang, Heber, AZ

Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers

Mountain Christian School's Fall Festival

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ, US 85929 div

Pinetop - Lakeside Library: LEGO Club

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1595 Johnson Dr, Lakeside, AZ

LEGO free play. Drop – in, ages 5 and up welcome!

Women’s Bible Study of First Southern Baptist

Heber-Overgaard, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 2727 Church Ln, Overgaard, AZ

The WEM group ongoing Bible studies. If interested in joining please contact Michaele Grimm at 928-535-5178.\n

