Artesia, NM

Live events on the horizon in Artesia

Artesia Journal
 5 days ago

(ARTESIA, NM) Artesia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Artesia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Swb6_0c8ch4wg00

Theater Games at the Library

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:15 PM

Address: 301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM

AGES 10+ EVERY THURSDAY Popular (and less common) theater games to enhance focus, creativity, teamwork, and fun! For further information, contact the library at (575) 622-7101.

Sensational STEM

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM

GRADES 3 - 5 Teaching the mind through hands-on activities about earth and space. For further information, contact the library at (575) 622-7101.

Preschool Storytime

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM

AGES 3 - 5 Enjoy books, songs, fingerplays, and more! For further information, contact the library at (575) 622-7101.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgjDs_0c8ch4wg00

Sunday Worship Sept 5, 2021

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 402 W Grand Ave, Artesia, NM

Join us each Week as we gather to worship our Lord and Savior, and seek His will in our lives in this community. For those who cannot make it we do offer our services live online on our Youtube...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnxJ3_0c8ch4wg00

Spring River Zoo

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1306 E College Blvd, Roswell, NM

The Zoo does not offer refunds or rain checks due to animal visibility or weather conditions. Special circumstances, including extremes in weather, construction, births, feeding, and veterinary...

#Live Events#Earth#Stand Up Comedy#Animals#Fingerplays
Artesia, NM
ABOUT

With Artesia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

