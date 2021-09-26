Burley events coming up

(BURLEY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Burley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burley:

Fall Projects Workshop Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 243 5th Ave S, Twin Falls, ID

We have 30 Fall Decor Projects to choose from for this workshop! Just pay the $20 deposit to reserve your spot in the class. Choose your project when you arrive. The $20 deposit will go toward...

Worship Service Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1725 W Main St, Burley, ID

Please Join Us for Coffee and Donuts @ 10:30. Service starts at 11:00.



Hyped Youth Small Groups Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID

Are you all hyped up on Jesus? Do you want some extra time in the word? Do you want to grow deeper in your walk with Him? If so, come check out Hyped. Hyped is an opportunity for students meet in...

HR Essentials 4: Performance Management Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Are you new to HR, interested in starting a career in the field or need HR knowledge to run your business? In this live-online series instructor Stacee Pedersen will provide practical information...

Youth Obstacle Course Classes Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 135 5th Ave S, Twin Falls, ID

Our Intermediate Gemstone Youth Obstacle Course Classes are for ages 10-14 year old's. Your child will work on different obstacle techniques with fine tuning. The courses will be challenging...