CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burley, ID

Burley events coming up

Burley Daily
Burley Daily
 5 days ago

(BURLEY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Burley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYuYS_0c8ch33x00

Fall Projects Workshop

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 243 5th Ave S, Twin Falls, ID

We have 30 Fall Decor Projects to choose from for this workshop! Just pay the $20 deposit to reserve your spot in the class. Choose your project when you arrive. The $20 deposit will go toward...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI10q_0c8ch33x00

Worship Service

Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1725 W Main St, Burley, ID

Please Join Us for Coffee and Donuts @ 10:30. Service starts at 11:00.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhIfl_0c8ch33x00

Hyped Youth Small Groups

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID

Are you all hyped up on Jesus? Do you want some extra time in the word? Do you want to grow deeper in your walk with Him? If so, come check out Hyped. Hyped is an opportunity for students meet in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzrl3_0c8ch33x00

HR Essentials 4: Performance Management

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Are you new to HR, interested in starting a career in the field or need HR knowledge to run your business? In this live-online series instructor Stacee Pedersen will provide practical information...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30h6E9_0c8ch33x00

Youth Obstacle Course Classes

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 135 5th Ave S, Twin Falls, ID

Our Intermediate Gemstone Youth Obstacle Course Classes are for ages 10-14 year old's. Your child will work on different obstacle techniques with fine tuning. The courses will be challenging...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burley, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Burley, ID
Local
Idaho Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Burley Daily

Burley Daily

Burley, ID
35
Followers
232
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy