Hibbing, MN

Coming soon: Hibbing events

Hibbing Dispatch
Hibbing Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HIBBING, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hibbing calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hibbing:

E-Meeting-Lawrence Lake AFG

Bovey, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 34394 Co Rd 336, Bovey, MN

Temporary electronic meeting available during COVID-19 pandemic meeting ID 299 939 476 PASSCODE 972741 PHONE 929-205-6099 Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.

Bingo

Gilbert, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN

Cash bingo will be played every Sunday in the Gilbert VFW annex. The public is welcome. Bingo is sanctioned by the Eveleth Elks.

Balkan Balkan Barrel series

Chisholm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1001 Discovery Dr, Chisholm, MN

The Balkan Balkan Barrel series is located in Chisholm and works to bring great races and grow the equine industry. These events are free to the public. Contact Jessica Barto at 218-969-8936 for...

UMFO WORKSHOP ON SET 3 DAY FILMMAKING EXPERIENCE

Hibbing, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 East 25th Street, Hibbing, MN 55746

For three days we will explore the ins and outs of what it takes to create a film, from pre production thru post production.

Virginia Market Square Farmers Market

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: On Silver Lake at Kline-Cuppoletti Park Building, 111 S 9th Ave W, Virginia, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 10, 2021 - October 28, 2021 Thursday, 2:30pm - 6:00pm Location: Intersection of S 9th Avenue West and Chestnut Street in

With Hibbing Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

