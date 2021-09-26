CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Okmulgee calendar: Events coming up

Okmulgee Voice
Okmulgee Voice
 5 days ago

(OKMULGEE, OK) Okmulgee is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Okmulgee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jr2g2_0c8ch0Pm00

Stars Go Dim - World Vision Volunteer - Henrietta, OK

Henryetta, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 W Trudgeon St, Henrietta, OK 74437

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Stars Go Dim tour!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iA2af_0c8ch0Pm00

KW Gives a Shoot

Beggs, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 10700 Oklahoma 16, Beggs, OK 74421

Come join us as we have a great time raising money for KW cares.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkC8j_0c8ch0Pm00

Speed Reading Class - Tulsa

Bixby, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Tulsa, OK 74008

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzbZd_0c8ch0Pm00

Blood Drive with OBI

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 1st St E, Okmulgee, OK

Over the last several years, we've partnered with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host some very successful blood drives. On Wednesday, September 29 from 9am - 3pm in Covelle Hall, we're doing it...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0gY9_0c8ch0Pm00

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Tulsa

Bixby, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via zoom, Tulsa, OK 74008

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Learn More

ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

