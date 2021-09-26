Okmulgee calendar: Events coming up
(OKMULGEE, OK) Okmulgee is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Okmulgee:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 420 W Trudgeon St, Henrietta, OK 74437
Come volunteer with World Vision on the Stars Go Dim tour!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 10700 Oklahoma 16, Beggs, OK 74421
Come join us as we have a great time raising money for KW cares.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Tulsa, OK 74008
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: 1st St E, Okmulgee, OK
Over the last several years, we've partnered with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host some very successful blood drives. On Wednesday, September 29 from 9am - 3pm in Covelle Hall, we're doing it...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via zoom, Tulsa, OK 74008
Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!
