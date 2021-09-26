CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Escanaba calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(ESCANABA, MI) Live events are coming to Escanaba.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Escanaba:

Fall Pillow Case

Cooks, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1050S County Rd 442, Cooks, MI

Fall Pillow Case at Cooks Church, 1050S County Rd 442, Cooks, MI 49817, Cooks, United States on Mon Sep 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Evaluation to Improve Health Outcomes: Get More Grants and Better Results

Escanaba, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1001 N Lincoln Rd., Escanaba, MI 49829

This Workshop will provide a working understanding of planning and conducting evaluations for sponsored projects in the healthcare setting.

Bike Night

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ore House and Abate Bike Night, Bucket Raffles, Door Prizes, Drinks, Food and Fun for Everyone.

Escanaba Farmers Market

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1501 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI

Come and enjoy some locally grown produce, fresh baked goods, hot coffee and look for gifts from all the local artists. The Farmers Market opens after Memorial Day on Wednesdays from 3-6pm and on...

Board Meeting

Gwinn, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 815 South, M-553, Gwinn, MI

Board Meetings are open to the public. The location is UPAWS Community Room. To view Minutes, please go to this link. Thank you!

