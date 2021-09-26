Events on the Bolivar calendar

(BOLIVAR, MO) Live events are lining up on the Bolivar calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bolivar:

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Springfield, MO 65801

Sloth Day is on October 20, 2021 and we are delighted for our third annual Sloth Day 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2 – No Hurries, No Worries.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Springfield, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, MO 65801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Twisted Tuesday with NCP by Mary Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1450 E Mt Gilead Rd, Bolivar, MO

Twisted Tuesday is the perfect way to break up the work week with Naughty Cocktail Parties! Join us and see the latest in romance products while hanging with your friends. Whether you're drinking...

Wine & Flowers | An Evening With Juniper Gardens Fair Grove, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1135 Longhorn Road, Fair Grove, MO 65648

Build your own flower arrangement, sample wine, and get beautiful photos at Juniper Gardens.

Diabetes Self-Management Training Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1500 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar, MO

Meetings: Every Tuesday, 10 11 a.m Contact: 417-328-7957 Note: Physician Referral Required