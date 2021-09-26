Greenfield calendar: Coming events
(GREENFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Greenfield.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenfield:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: California 1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Big Sur.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: 48603 Highway One, Big Sur, CA 93920
Get your tickets via the link below! NO TICKETS HERE!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
200 Broadway Ste. 40 King City, CA 93930 Phone: (831) 385-3814 Fax: (831) 386-9462 www.kingcitychamber.com
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 720 Broadway St, King City, CA
The King City (CA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Rancho San Juan (Salinas, CA) on Thursday, September 30 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 235 Main St, Soledad, CA
Con motivo del mes de la Herencia Hispana, Hospice Giving Foundation y la Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad te invitan a este taller presencial en el que se tocarán los siguientes...
