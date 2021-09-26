CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, CA

Greenfield calendar: Coming events

Greenfield News Watch
Greenfield News Watch
 5 days ago

(GREENFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Greenfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDbLp_0c8cgxiZ00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Big Sur

Big Sur, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: California 1, Big Sur, CA 93920

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Big Sur.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19AqLx_0c8cgxiZ00

Damien Jurado & Okkervil River (two shows) - Tickets ONLY via folkyeah.com

Big Sur, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 48603 Highway One, Big Sur, CA 93920

Get your tickets via the link below! NO TICKETS HERE!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPdSu_0c8cgxiZ00

City Council Meeting

King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

200 Broadway Ste. 40 King City, CA 93930 Phone: (831) 385-3814 Fax: (831) 386-9462 www.kingcitychamber.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOM7h_0c8cgxiZ00

Rancho San Juan JV Football @ King City

King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 720 Broadway St, King City, CA

The King City (CA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Rancho San Juan (Salinas, CA) on Thursday, September 30 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMvn8_0c8cgxiZ00

Nuestras Raíces Hasta la Muerte

Soledad, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 235 Main St, Soledad, CA

Con motivo del mes de la Herencia Hispana, Hospice Giving Foundation y la Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad te invitan a este taller presencial en el que se tocarán los siguientes...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
King City, CA
City
Greenfield, CA
City
Soledad, CA
Local
California Government
Greenfield, CA
Government
King City, CA
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#California 1#Big Sur#Hospice Giving Foundation
Greenfield News Watch

Greenfield News Watch

Greenfield, CA
32
Followers
224
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy