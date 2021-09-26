CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Live events Marble Falls — what’s coming up

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 5 days ago

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Live events are coming to Marble Falls.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marble Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qB3be_0c8cgwpq00

Coffee, Conversation & More!

Horseshoe Bay, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Description: A GREAT WAY TO START YOUR DAY! Please join us for a cup of coffee, a… Read more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEXXA_0c8cgwpq00

Sunday Funday! Free Live Music with Choctaw Wildfire

Spicewood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 23526 State Hwy 71, Spicewood, TX

Join us for FREE LIVE MUSIC with Choctaw Wildfire after the Pedernales Farmers\' Market. Stay for delicious salads, soups, appetizers, pizza, beer, wine, and cocktails in our outdoor beer garden...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lw8UV_0c8cgwpq00

Lucas Johnson

Spicewood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

If you haven't seen Lucas Johnson yet, you need to! Incredibly talent and perfect for Saturday night! Make your Labor day great with Lucas Johnson, wings, and ice cold beer...

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spicewood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 21815 State Hwy 71, Spicewood, TX

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars VS. Cincinnati Bengals at Angels Icehouse, 21815 State Highway 71 W, Spicewood, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 07:20 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htekq_0c8cgwpq00

Bahama Billy & Special Guests

Horseshoe Bay, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 Hi Cir N, Horseshoe Bay, TX

Catch these incredible acts at the Yacht Club Y Bar on Friday Nights with the schedule as follows:09.03.2021 | Bahama Billy, Megan Berson, Alan and Ladonna09.10.2021 | Bahama Billy and Megan...

