Columbia, MS

Columbia calendar: What's coming up

 5 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MS) Columbia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tfRm_0c8cgu4O00

Remember My Name 5k

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 117 South 17th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This event is to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. All profits go to our Christmas Party for children of Domestic Violence!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcVtn_0c8cgu4O00

Tylertown Farmers' Market

Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Tylertown, MS

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - November 30, 2021 Tuesdays, 7:00am - 1:00pm Location:Historic Agri-Heritage Building at 116 S. Raliroad Ave. in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wm46Q_0c8cgu4O00

Sumrall Small Town Saturday Night HOCO 2021

Sumrall, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 75 Railroad Avenue, Sumrall, MS 39482

Grab a date (or not) and Join your friends at SHS for a Small Town Saturday Night Kick Off to Homecoming 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBhLc_0c8cgu4O00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ota5_0c8cgu4O00

Hattiesburg, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Hattiesburg, MS ServSafe® Certification, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABOUT

With Columbia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

