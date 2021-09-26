Columbia calendar: What's coming up

(COLUMBIA, MS) Columbia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

Remember My Name 5k Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 117 South 17th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This event is to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. All profits go to our Christmas Party for children of Domestic Violence!

Tylertown Farmers' Market Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Tylertown, MS

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - November 30, 2021 Tuesdays, 7:00am - 1:00pm Location:Historic Agri-Heritage Building at 116 S. Raliroad Ave. in

Sumrall Small Town Saturday Night HOCO 2021 Sumrall, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 75 Railroad Avenue, Sumrall, MS 39482

Grab a date (or not) and Join your friends at SHS for a Small Town Saturday Night Kick Off to Homecoming 2021

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Hattiesburg, MS ServSafe® Certification, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.