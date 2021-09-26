CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moberly, MO

Moberly events coming up

Moberly Voice
Moberly Voice
 5 days ago

(MOBERLY, MO) Live events are coming to Moberly.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moberly area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dq5IW_0c8cgtBf00

Gus Macker - Moberly, Missouri

Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

This national 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Gus Macker will be coming to Moberly, Missouri on September 25 & 26 on Williams Street. Registration is now closed. Brackets can be found online here...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVqeu_0c8cgtBf00

Grit & Grace Goat Yoga - Session 1

Paris, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15680 State Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275

Baby Goats, Wine/Coffee, Yoga & Friends in a beautiful setting

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJDUd_0c8cgtBf00

Women's Clothing Swap by CPL

Centralia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Centralia Public Library's annual Women's Clothing Swap is back for 2021! The event will be held at the Centralia Community Room located at 114 S. Rollins (Use the entrance around the corner on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqI3x_0c8cgtBf00

1st PTO Meeting of 2021

Centralia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 550 W Lakeview Ave, Centralia, MO

We would love to get feedback on the Back-to-school Carnival. Then we will look ahead at the fun upcoming activities for the year.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EqNT_0c8cgtBf00

3rd Annual Mizzou RAMS Columbia Golf Tournament

Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6700 East Saint Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202

Welcome to the registration for the 3rd Annual Mizzou RAMS Columbia Golf Tournament. Join us for a day full of golf, food, drinks and fun!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Moberly, MO
Government
City
Centralia, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Centralia, MO
Government
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Paris, MO
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wine Coffee#Yoga Friends#Carnival#Sun Oct 10
Moberly Voice

Moberly Voice

Moberly, MO
77
Followers
251
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moberly Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy