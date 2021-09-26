Moberly events coming up

(MOBERLY, MO) Live events are coming to Moberly.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moberly area:

Gus Macker - Moberly, Missouri Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

This national 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Gus Macker will be coming to Moberly, Missouri on September 25 & 26 on Williams Street. Registration is now closed. Brackets can be found online here...

Grit & Grace Goat Yoga - Session 1 Paris, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15680 State Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275

Baby Goats, Wine/Coffee, Yoga & Friends in a beautiful setting

Women's Clothing Swap by CPL Centralia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Centralia Public Library's annual Women's Clothing Swap is back for 2021! The event will be held at the Centralia Community Room located at 114 S. Rollins (Use the entrance around the corner on...

1st PTO Meeting of 2021 Centralia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 550 W Lakeview Ave, Centralia, MO

We would love to get feedback on the Back-to-school Carnival. Then we will look ahead at the fun upcoming activities for the year.

3rd Annual Mizzou RAMS Columbia Golf Tournament Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6700 East Saint Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202

Welcome to the registration for the 3rd Annual Mizzou RAMS Columbia Golf Tournament. Join us for a day full of golf, food, drinks and fun!