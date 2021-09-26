Jamestown calendar: Events coming up

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Live events are lining up on the Jamestown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jamestown:

Jamestown Community Church Choir Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Jamestown community church choir is starting. All singers welcome. Anyone who loves to sing please join us. We will be working on Christmas music that is sung at Disney world every year. Fun...

Worship — First United Methodist Church Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 115 3rd St SE, Jamestown, ND

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jamestown, ND 58401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Wittener Preis für Gesundheitsvisionär:innen 2021 Kensal, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Alfred-Herrhausen-Straße 50, 58455 Witten

Kreative Gesundheitsvisionär:innen pitchen ihre innovativen Start-up-Ideen zu Präventions- und Therapielösungen für chronische Krankheiten.

Valley City, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae Valley City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 280 Winter Show Road Southwest, Valley City, ND 58072

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae