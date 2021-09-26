CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown calendar: Events coming up

Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 5 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Live events are lining up on the Jamestown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jamestown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E14xD_0c8cgsIw00

Jamestown Community Church Choir

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Jamestown community church choir is starting. All singers welcome. Anyone who loves to sing please join us. We will be working on Christmas music that is sung at Disney world every year. Fun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIhJB_0c8cgsIw00

Worship — First United Methodist Church

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 115 3rd St SE, Jamestown, ND

© Copyright 2015 First UMC -• 115 3rd Street SE Jamestown, ND 58401 -• (701) 952-3718 -• jamestownfirst@daktel.com Powered by Squarespace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIyk0_0c8cgsIw00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jamestown, ND 58401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jfWR_0c8cgsIw00

Wittener Preis für Gesundheitsvisionär:innen 2021

Kensal, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Alfred-Herrhausen-Straße 50, 58455 Witten

Kreative Gesundheitsvisionär:innen pitchen ihre innovativen Start-up-Ideen zu Präventions- und Therapielösungen für chronische Krankheiten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHibX_0c8cgsIw00

Valley City, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae

Valley City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 280 Winter Show Road Southwest, Valley City, ND 58072

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae

Jamestown, ND
Jamestown Post

Jamestown Post

Jamestown, ND
32
Followers
251
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

