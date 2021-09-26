CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galax, VA

Live events Galax — what’s coming up

Galax Bulletin
Galax Bulletin
 5 days ago

(GALAX, VA) Live events are lining up on the Galax calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galax:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219AqD_0c8cgrQD00

"Moon Over Buffalo" Performance Matinee

Sparta, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 450 N Main St, Sparta, NC

em 26sep2:00 pm em 4:00 pm em span "Moon Over Buffalo" Performance Matinee

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vLQz_0c8cgrQD00

MTI's "All Together Now" Combined Performance

Mount Airy, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 218 Rockford St., MOUNT AIRY, NC 27030

Come join us for an evening of songs, perfect for the entire family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IsOp_0c8cgrQD00

Colonel Tim's Talent Time 2022

Mount Airy, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 218 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030

Join our Mayberry Days host, and other tribute artists for an evening of Mayberry fun and entertainment at the Andy Griffith Playhouse!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DfZm_0c8cgrQD00

6th Annual Meetup in the Mountains

Fancy Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 202595 Blue Ridge Pkwy, Fancy Gap, VA

I started this event years ago with the desire to see more Honda CTX1300 motorcycles as this bike was a one-year run and are limited in number in the USA. Each year about 10-20 riders attended and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1vow_0c8cgrQD00

Rodney Dillard & The Dillard Band 2022

Mount Airy, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 218 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030

Rodney Dillard – music history legend, recording artist, & speaking talent – is overwhelmingly credited as the “father of modern bluegrass."

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fancy Gap, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Sparta, VA
City
Galax, VA
City
Moon, VA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Galax Bulletin

Galax Bulletin

Galax, VA
90
Followers
232
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galax Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy