Live events Galax — what’s coming up

(GALAX, VA) Live events are lining up on the Galax calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galax:

"Moon Over Buffalo" Performance Matinee Sparta, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 450 N Main St, Sparta, NC

em 26sep2:00 pm em 4:00 pm em span "Moon Over Buffalo" Performance Matinee