Live events Galax — what’s coming up
(GALAX, VA) Live events are lining up on the Galax calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galax:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 450 N Main St, Sparta, NC
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 218 Rockford St., MOUNT AIRY, NC 27030
Come join us for an evening of songs, perfect for the entire family!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 218 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
Join our Mayberry Days host, and other tribute artists for an evening of Mayberry fun and entertainment at the Andy Griffith Playhouse!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 202595 Blue Ridge Pkwy, Fancy Gap, VA
I started this event years ago with the desire to see more Honda CTX1300 motorcycles as this bike was a one-year run and are limited in number in the USA. Each year about 10-20 riders attended and...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 218 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
Rodney Dillard – music history legend, recording artist, & speaking talent – is overwhelmingly credited as the “father of modern bluegrass."
