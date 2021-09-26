Coming soon: Cleveland events

(CLEVELAND, MS) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

Indianola Academy Varsity Football @ Washington Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Washington (Greenville, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Indianola Academy (Indianola, MS) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

Shake & Holla with North Mississippi Allstars & Rebirth Brass Band with special guest Cedric Burnside – Tickets on Sale! Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1003 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

The North Mississippi Allstars and Rebirth Brass Band, along with special guest Cedric Burnside, will perform live in concert Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bologna Performing...

Barlito's Way Vol.1 Tour Itta Bena, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 14000 US-82, Itta Bena, MS

QMG presents Barlito Barlito and The Barlito's Way Vol.1 Tour. This market visit stops in Greenville, MS to link with the Cool Running Djs Bigg V. and hit the city running as they take over the...

Symone's Birthday Bash Indianola, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 106 Front Street, Indianola, MS 38751

You're invited to help me celebrate my 26th birthday celebrity edition. Upscale/dressy attire required. No jeans, t-shirts allowed.

Between the Lions. Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 E Percy St, Indianola, MS

Between The Lions. 9:30 am – 10:30 am . Preschool literacy program at the Henry M Seymour Library in Indianola, MS.