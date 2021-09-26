CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Coming soon: Cleveland events

Cleveland News Flash
Cleveland News Flash
 5 days ago

(CLEVELAND, MS) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtYsx_0c8cgqXU00

Indianola Academy Varsity Football @ Washington

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Washington (Greenville, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Indianola Academy (Indianola, MS) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gG0v0_0c8cgqXU00

Shake & Holla with North Mississippi Allstars & Rebirth Brass Band with special guest Cedric Burnside – Tickets on Sale!

Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1003 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

The North Mississippi Allstars and Rebirth Brass Band, along with special guest Cedric Burnside, will perform live in concert Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bologna Performing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Se6o_0c8cgqXU00

Barlito's Way Vol.1 Tour

Itta Bena, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 14000 US-82, Itta Bena, MS

QMG presents Barlito Barlito and The Barlito's Way Vol.1 Tour. This market visit stops in Greenville, MS to link with the Cool Running Djs Bigg V. and hit the city running as they take over the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MFXy_0c8cgqXU00

Symone's Birthday Bash

Indianola, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 106 Front Street, Indianola, MS 38751

You're invited to help me celebrate my 26th birthday celebrity edition. Upscale/dressy attire required. No jeans, t-shirts allowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvkwJ_0c8cgqXU00

Between the Lions.

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 E Percy St, Indianola, MS

Between The Lions. 9:30 am – 10:30 am . Preschool literacy program at the Henry M Seymour Library in Indianola, MS.

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
With Cleveland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

