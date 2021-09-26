CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapaa, HI

Kapaa calendar: What's coming up

 5 days ago

(KAPAA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kapaa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kapaa:

Ohana Group - Lihue

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Lihue Ohana group meets on Tuesday afternoons and is hosted by the Miyamotos. Please contact the organizer for directions.

Secrets of Water Gardening

Kilauea, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5-2719 Kuhio Highway, Ste# 101, Kilauea, HI 96754

This Class is the foundation for creating, maintaining, and understanding the creation of a balanced Eco-system in a water garden.  You will understand the fundamental principles of water gardening after taking this class.

Kauai Culinary Market

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka St, Koloa, HI

Wednesdays 3:30-6pm In partnership with the Kaua'i County Farm Bureau, our weekly culinary market features fresh fruits and vegetables as well as other specialties and local favorites - all Kaua'i...

Hawaiian Style Surfing - Kauai\'s Ultimate Group Surf Lesson

Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

#4 Students Maximum per Instructor Duration 1.5 Hour Surf Lessons are offered 7 days a week at 9 am, 11 am, 1 pm and 3pm About Learn to surf with Hawaiian Style Surfing! We provide you with...

The 4 keys to heal your heart and open up to healthy relationships

Lawai, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Honolulu, HI 96765

How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
