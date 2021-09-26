CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Events on the Scottsbluff calendar

Scottsbluff News Alert
 5 days ago

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Live events are lining up on the Scottsbluff calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scottsbluff:

IGNITE night of worship

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 50680 Cook Oil Rd, Mitchell, NE

Let's worship God in the great outdoors! If you have a fire pit, bring it! We'll have s'mores supplies ready for everyone as we sing and pray together as God's people.

Jacob Christopher at The Oregon Trail Roadhouse

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

Jacob Christopher takes the stage on Sept 24th and 25th. Check out his video starring local dance instructor Ashlee Foster on YouTube

Men's Ministry

Lingle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

For all the Men that would like to come! outreach , Men's Ministry

Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2620 College Park, Scottsbluff, NE

Join us for our 23rd annual Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference. This conference seeks to promote resiliency, self-appreciation, and vision for the future by offering a variety of workshops...

Adams Family Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 230710 Highland Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Join us for our Annual Fall Festival, fun yard, pumpkins and lots of food and unique vendors!!This Fall will be nothing short of amazing and fun for everyone!

Star-Herald

Downtown Scottsbluff Association, others plan Halloween, Christmas events

Nearly a dozen business owners met with Scottsbluff’s economic development director, Starr Lehl, on Thursday to plot out the next few months’ worth of events downtown. Lehl said it was more than the usual amount of attendees for previous Downtown Scottsbluff Association meetings, probably because of the importance of the agenda.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

