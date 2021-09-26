CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittanning, PA

Kittanning calendar: What's coming up

Kittanning Digest
Kittanning Digest
 5 days ago

(KITTANNING, PA) Kittanning has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kittanning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT7n8_0c8cgmFo00

Art Class

Vandergrift, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 262 Franklin Ave, Vandergrift, PA

Join Ms. Chloe after school on Wednesdays to create beautiful art! Lots of crafting, sensory play and exploring all the mediums while in a small group setting. Snack provided $50/child for 4...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QB2nz_0c8cgmFo00

Horvath Autobody 1st annual Trunk or Treat

Rimersburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 9489 Pennsylvania 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Please RSVP Bring Candy to pass out and a decorated trunk!! We will have snacks and drinks also for participating vehicles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYMnI_0c8cgmFo00

COMMONWEALTH CLASH

Sarver, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Commonwealth Clash er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Commonwealth Clash, kom á Facebook nú.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHWSK_0c8cgmFo00

Halloween Sugar Cookie Class

Dayton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1574 State Rte 1042, Dayton, PA

Learn how to decorate beautiful Halloween themed sugar cookies using royal icing and the flood technique. Class is 2 hours however may end early if everyone finishes or run slightly over depending...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5PV4_0c8cgmFo00

3D Shoot

Rimersburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

3D Archery Shoot @ East Brady Rod & Gun Club September 25th, 2021 from 7am- 1:00pm September 26th, 2021 from 7am -1:00pm $10 to shoot per person, kids 12 & under FREE. 30 TARGET COURSE Held at...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kittanning Digest

Kittanning Digest

Kittanning, PA
ABOUT

With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

