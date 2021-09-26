Kittanning calendar: What's coming up
(KITTANNING, PA) Kittanning has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kittanning:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 262 Franklin Ave, Vandergrift, PA
Join Ms. Chloe after school on Wednesdays to create beautiful art! Lots of crafting, sensory play and exploring all the mediums while in a small group setting. Snack provided $50/child for 4...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 9489 Pennsylvania 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248
Please RSVP Bring Candy to pass out and a decorated trunk!! We will have snacks and drinks also for participating vehicles!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Commonwealth Clash er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Commonwealth Clash, kom á Facebook nú.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1574 State Rte 1042, Dayton, PA
Learn how to decorate beautiful Halloween themed sugar cookies using royal icing and the flood technique. Class is 2 hours however may end early if everyone finishes or run slightly over depending...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
3D Archery Shoot @ East Brady Rod & Gun Club September 25th, 2021 from 7am- 1:00pm September 26th, 2021 from 7am -1:00pm $10 to shoot per person, kids 12 & under FREE. 30 TARGET COURSE Held at...
