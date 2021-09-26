Hutchinson calendar: What's coming up

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Hutchinson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hutchinson:

Elks Annual Gun Show & Knives Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 840 Century Ave SW, Hutchinson, MN

The Elks Annual Gun Show & Knives will be held on Sep 25th – 26th, 2021 in Hutchinson, MN. This Hutchinson gun show is held at McLeod County Fairgrounds and hosted by Elks Lodge 2427. All federal...

Folk Skills Gathering Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

New Story Farm is honored to host the Annual Folk Skills Gathering this Autumn. This unique conference offers daily workshops on a variety of disciplines as well as, nature-based activities.

Sunflower Gnome Stacker Dassel, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 461 3rd St N, Dassel, MN

Join us September 28th at 6pm to paint this cute gnome stacker! We will be painting with Acrylic paints and sealing it at the end. This project is recommended for indoors. You select the colors...

McLeod County Night Hike Silver Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us for a night hike at Swan Lake County Park. We'll hike about 2 miles. You may bring a head lamp or flashlight, but we should be heading out of the woods before it becomes really dark...

American Red Cross Blood Drive Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on the Hutchinson Campus of Ridgewater College. 📅 Please make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org and using "Ridgewater Hutch" as a...