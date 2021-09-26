CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, MN

Hutchinson calendar: What's coming up

Hutchinson Digest
Hutchinson Digest
 5 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Hutchinson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hutchinson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWV9T_0c8cglN500

Elks Annual Gun Show & Knives

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 840 Century Ave SW, Hutchinson, MN

The Elks Annual Gun Show & Knives will be held on Sep 25th – 26th, 2021 in Hutchinson, MN. This Hutchinson gun show is held at McLeod County Fairgrounds and hosted by Elks Lodge 2427. All federal...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hu4g9_0c8cglN500

Folk Skills Gathering

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

New Story Farm is honored to host the Annual Folk Skills Gathering this Autumn. This unique conference offers daily workshops on a variety of disciplines as well as, nature-based activities.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wAAb_0c8cglN500

Sunflower Gnome Stacker

Dassel, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 461 3rd St N, Dassel, MN

Join us September 28th at 6pm to paint this cute gnome stacker! We will be painting with Acrylic paints and sealing it at the end. This project is recommended for indoors. You select the colors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3923_0c8cglN500

McLeod County Night Hike

Silver Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us for a night hike at Swan Lake County Park. We'll hike about 2 miles. You may bring a head lamp or flashlight, but we should be heading out of the woods before it becomes really dark...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAkB6_0c8cglN500

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on the Hutchinson Campus of Ridgewater College. 📅 Please make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org and using "Ridgewater Hutch" as a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Hutchinson, MN
Government
City
Hutchinson, MN
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Story Farm#The American Red Cross#Redcrossblood Org
Hutchinson Digest

Hutchinson Digest

Hutchinson, MN
44
Followers
250
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy