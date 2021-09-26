Live events on the horizon in Atmore

(ATMORE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Atmore calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atmore area:

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 New Market Street, Cantonment, FL 32533

Get certified in foilayage and master the perfect money piece!

Atmore Farmers Market Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue

9-11-01 Memorial Run Flomaton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us for the 9-11-01 Memorial Run to raise money for a great cause! All proceeds from the race will benefit the newly formed Flomaton High School PTO and help us to support teachers and staff...

All About The Ladies at Wind Creek Atmore Casino & Hotel Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 Poarch Rd, Atmore, AL

Ladies, earn 50 tier-points up to 7pm while signed into your Rewards account at the casino and get $10 FREE Play!

Men's Recovery Group Milton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4453 U.S. 90, Pace, FL 32571

All male community group to promote guidance and strategies in coping during the road to recovery.