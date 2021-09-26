CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atmore, AL

Live events on the horizon in Atmore

Atmore News Alert
Atmore News Alert
 5 days ago

(ATMORE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Atmore calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atmore area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbKG6_0c8cgkUM00

Foilayage + Money Piece Demo. Social Media + Capturing Your Perfect Photo.

Cantonment, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 New Market Street, Cantonment, FL 32533

Get certified in foilayage and master the perfect money piece!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAIAL_0c8cgkUM00

Atmore Farmers Market

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQkNr_0c8cgkUM00

9-11-01 Memorial Run

Flomaton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us for the 9-11-01 Memorial Run to raise money for a great cause! All proceeds from the race will benefit the newly formed Flomaton High School PTO and help us to support teachers and staff...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNLQY_0c8cgkUM00

All About The Ladies at Wind Creek Atmore Casino & Hotel

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 Poarch Rd, Atmore, AL

Ladies, earn 50 tier-points up to 7pm while signed into your Rewards account at the casino and get $10 FREE Play!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rWIo_0c8cgkUM00

Men's Recovery Group

Milton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4453 U.S. 90, Pace, FL 32571

All male community group to promote guidance and strategies in coping during the road to recovery.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Atmore, AL
Atmore, AL
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Nov 11#Flomaton High School Pto#Al Ladies#Rewards
Atmore News Alert

Atmore News Alert

Atmore, AL
92
Followers
246
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atmore News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy