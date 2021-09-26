Mitchell events coming soon
(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD
Retirement planners from SDRS will be available for individual counseling sessions. If you are considering retirement in the next 5 years, are new to SDRS, or have other questions about your SDRS...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 9:00 A.M. LOCATED: 29426 409 AVE TRIPP SD. FROM JCT 18/37 SOUTH TO 294 ST THEN 2 MI. WEST AND ¼ SOUTH; FROM 46/37 2 MILES …\n...
Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jan 01, 02:00 AM
Address: 2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD 57301
Join South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and industry professionals for a two-day estate planning and farm succession conference.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 300 W 1st Ave, Mitchell, SD
JVCC Dance – Dances held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month from 7-10 pm – Doors open at 6 pm - Only $6 which includes dessert, popcorn & coffee. Non-members welcome. All ages welcome. In case of...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:15 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:45 PM
Address: 660 N Van't Haaff, Corsica, SD
Worship Service - Church service at the Lighthouse Fellowship, Corsica SD
