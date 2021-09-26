CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, ND

Williston events coming up

Williston Times
Williston Times
 5 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Williston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1Sa6_0c8cgiiu00

Fall Centerpiece Class

Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 2nd Avenue Southwest, Watford City, ND 58854

Celebrate Octoberfest at the Pioneer Museum by creating this unique centerpiece!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HB61V_0c8cgiiu00

Voices of Dakota Prairie

Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2313 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

The story of the first North Dakotans, told in their own words.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2tSr_0c8cgiiu00

Fall Pumpkin Sip 'n Paint

Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Celebrate fall by creating this cute and simple wall hanging on a wood panel. Customize it with your own message!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MldC7_0c8cgiiu00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willston, ND 58801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5wlz_0c8cgiiu00

2021 Coyote Legends Banquet

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 320 1st Ave E, Williston, ND

Help us celebrate the 2020 and 2021 Coyote Legend inductees!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williston, ND
Government
City
Williston, ND
Watford City, ND
Government
City
Watford City, ND
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Make Yourself#The Pioneer Museum#Sun Oct 10
Williston Times

Williston Times

Williston, ND
65
Followers
269
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy