Williston events coming up

(WILLISTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Williston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williston:

Fall Centerpiece Class Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 2nd Avenue Southwest, Watford City, ND 58854

Celebrate Octoberfest at the Pioneer Museum by creating this unique centerpiece!

Voices of Dakota Prairie Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2313 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

The story of the first North Dakotans, told in their own words.

Fall Pumpkin Sip 'n Paint Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Celebrate fall by creating this cute and simple wall hanging on a wood panel. Customize it with your own message!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willston, ND 58801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

2021 Coyote Legends Banquet Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 320 1st Ave E, Williston, ND

Help us celebrate the 2020 and 2021 Coyote Legend inductees!