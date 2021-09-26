CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmville, VA

Farmville calendar: Events coming up

Farmville Today
Farmville Today
 5 days ago

(FARMVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Farmville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Farmville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMR47_0c8cghqB00

Sunday School — Building on the Rock

Crewe, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2510 W Courthouse Rd, Crewe, VA

Join us for our church service in the church sanctuary!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLzYS_0c8cghqB00

Integral Yoga Silent Retreat

Buckingham County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 108 Yogaville Way, Buckingham, VA

Join us for the reopening of Satchidananda Ashram–Yogaville to experience a silent retreat under the guidance of skilled Integral Yoga practitioners. Whether you are seeking relaxation...

Learn More

Yoga Retreats

Buckingham County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 108 Yogaville Way, Buckingham, VA

Our Yoga retreats offer a peaceful environment where you can take Integral Yoga classes, eat delicious vegetarian meals, hike the trails and explore the beautiful Ashram property located on 750...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OENrw_0c8cghqB00

The Orange Constant

Farmville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 127 North Street, Farmville, VA 23901

Join us as The Orange Constant makes their debut here on the North Street Press Club

Learn More

Bhakti Together: Learning to Love, Surrender and Serve

Buckingham County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 Yogaville Way, Buckingham, VA

Wednesdays: September 8, 15, 22, 29 7-9PM LIVE Bhakti Yoga, the Yoga of devotion, is a path dedicated to the heart. Come together for this online workshop to share your heart in sangha (spiritual...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crewe, VA
Farmville, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Farmville, VA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhakti Yoga#Yoga Retreats#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Oct 10#Integral Yoga#The Orange Constant#Sangha
Farmville Today

Farmville Today

Farmville, VA
55
Followers
243
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Farmville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy