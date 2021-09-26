Farmville calendar: Events coming up
(FARMVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Farmville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Farmville area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 2510 W Courthouse Rd, Crewe, VA
Join us for our church service in the church sanctuary!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 108 Yogaville Way, Buckingham, VA
Join us for the reopening of Satchidananda Ashram–Yogaville to experience a silent retreat under the guidance of skilled Integral Yoga practitioners. Whether you are seeking relaxation...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 108 Yogaville Way, Buckingham, VA
Our Yoga retreats offer a peaceful environment where you can take Integral Yoga classes, eat delicious vegetarian meals, hike the trails and explore the beautiful Ashram property located on 750...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 127 North Street, Farmville, VA 23901
Join us as The Orange Constant makes their debut here on the North Street Press Club
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 108 Yogaville Way, Buckingham, VA
Wednesdays: September 8, 15, 22, 29 7-9PM LIVE Bhakti Yoga, the Yoga of devotion, is a path dedicated to the heart. Come together for this online workshop to share your heart in sangha (spiritual...
Comments / 0