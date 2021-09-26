CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls events coming soon

Fergus Falls Daily
Fergus Falls Daily
 5 days ago

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fergus Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fergus Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqNIu_0c8cggxS00

Creative Handmade Goods 1st Anniversary and Grand Opening Celebration

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Join us to celebrate our one year anniversary in our downtown location. While we’re celebrating we thought we’d also FINALLY hold our Grand Opening as well. As most of you know, we opened our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03StFd_0c8cggxS00

Popcorn Day (Bridge)

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1131 S Mabelle Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Fresh popcorn is available Tuesdays from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on the upstairs bridge. Free for PioneerCare residents; 25 cents for staff and guests.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2joa_0c8cggxS00

PAVLO: Outdoor Summer Concert

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1599 N Union Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Sunday, September 26, 2021 6pm Kirkbride Park - Bring Your Own Chair For being all instrumental, Pavlo's Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20 year career, Pavlo, the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vnjlu_0c8cggxS00

Yin Yang Yoga

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Yin Yang Yoga combines two styles into one practice. Yin Yoga is more slower practice where poses are held longer, working deep into the connective tissues and joints of the body. Yang Yoga is a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbGe8_0c8cggxS00

Al-Anon for Men

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 402 S Court St, Fergus Falls, MN

Entrance is in the northwest corner of the Upper Parking lot. For more information call Ed D. at 952-913-3645.

ABOUT

With Fergus Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

