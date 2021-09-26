Fergus Falls events coming soon

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fergus Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fergus Falls area:

Creative Handmade Goods 1st Anniversary and Grand Opening Celebration Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Join us to celebrate our one year anniversary in our downtown location. While we’re celebrating we thought we’d also FINALLY hold our Grand Opening as well. As most of you know, we opened our...

Popcorn Day (Bridge) Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1131 S Mabelle Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Fresh popcorn is available Tuesdays from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on the upstairs bridge. Free for PioneerCare residents; 25 cents for staff and guests.



PAVLO: Outdoor Summer Concert Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1599 N Union Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Sunday, September 26, 2021 6pm Kirkbride Park - Bring Your Own Chair For being all instrumental, Pavlo's Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20 year career, Pavlo, the...

Yin Yang Yoga Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Yin Yang Yoga combines two styles into one practice. Yin Yoga is more slower practice where poses are held longer, working deep into the connective tissues and joints of the body. Yang Yoga is a...

Al-Anon for Men Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 402 S Court St, Fergus Falls, MN

Entrance is in the northwest corner of the Upper Parking lot. For more information call Ed D. at 952-913-3645.