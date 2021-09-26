Coming soon: Kaufman events

(KAUFMAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Kaufman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaufman:

2021 STEM Environmental Education Center Open House Seagoville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1600 Bowers Road, Seagoville, TX 75159

Dallas ISD faculty and staff and their families are cordially invited to join the STEM Environmental Education Center staff to learn more ab

Youth Worship Seagoville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Food, fun, games, worship, and a lesson from the Bible.

Family Freedom Festival Forney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 9670 County Road 214, Forney, TX 75126

FREE EVENT - Sponsors and Donations requested - Music, Karaoke, Guest Speaker, Auction, Candidate Petitions available, Food, Fun.

MOD Pizza Spirit Night Forney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 485 Marketplace Blvd Suite 140, Forney, TX

20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to FHS Band Boosters to help the students in various ways throughout the year. Please RSVP...

Copy of Fit&Fine Forney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 203 E Main St, Forney, TX

Copy of Fit&Fine at Kings Fitness Complex, 203 East Main Street, Forney, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 11:00 am