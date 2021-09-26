Coming soon: Kaufman events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

 5 days ago

(KAUFMAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Kaufman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaufman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZCaK_0c8cgf4j00

2021 STEM Environmental Education Center Open House

Seagoville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1600 Bowers Road, Seagoville, TX 75159

Dallas ISD faculty and staff and their families are cordially invited to join the STEM Environmental Education Center staff to learn more ab

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0767x7_0c8cgf4j00

Youth Worship

Seagoville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Food, fun, games, worship, and a lesson from the Bible.

Family Freedom Festival

Forney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 9670 County Road 214, Forney, TX 75126

FREE EVENT - Sponsors and Donations requested - Music, Karaoke, Guest Speaker, Auction, Candidate Petitions available, Food, Fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePlXl_0c8cgf4j00

MOD Pizza Spirit Night

Forney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 485 Marketplace Blvd Suite 140, Forney, TX

20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to FHS Band Boosters to help the students in various ways throughout the year. Please RSVP...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqhEZ_0c8cgf4j00

Copy of Fit&Fine

Forney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 203 E Main St, Forney, TX

Copy of Fit&Fine at Kings Fitness Complex, 203 East Main Street, Forney, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 11:00 am

ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

