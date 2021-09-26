La Follette calendar: Coming events

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Live events are lining up on the La Follette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Follette:

Glass on Glass Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2716 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN

Glass on Glass with Penny James Saturday September 25 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM & Sunday September 26 2:00 PM – 4 PM In this beginner’s class students will learn how to complete a trending mosaic glass...

ASAP of Anderson Coalition Meeting Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 710 N Main St, Clinton, TN

The ASAP of Anderson Coalition typically meets on the fourth Monday of the month at noon at the Anderson County Health Department. Please join us and become involved in substance misuse prevention...

Beginning Handbuilding with Clay Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2716 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN

Beginning Handbuilding with Clay with Janet McCracken Fridays Starting September 10 concluding October 1 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | 4 Sessions Students will learn the basics of creating forms out of...

Sangria & Succulents Maynardville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1474 Tennessee 61, Maynardville, TN 37807

Create a perfect centerpiece of succulents for fall in a fall themed planter while enjoying sangria!

Open House @ 1704 Park Lane, Andersonville - Sun Sep 26 2021 Andersonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Browse 49 homes for sale in 37705, Andersonville. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.