CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

La Follette calendar: Coming events

Lafollette Times
Lafollette Times
 5 days ago

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Live events are lining up on the La Follette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Follette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39g5W0_0c8cgcQY00

Glass on Glass

Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2716 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN

Glass on Glass with Penny James Saturday September 25 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM & Sunday September 26 2:00 PM – 4 PM In this beginner’s class students will learn how to complete a trending mosaic glass...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcDno_0c8cgcQY00

ASAP of Anderson Coalition Meeting

Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 710 N Main St, Clinton, TN

The ASAP of Anderson Coalition typically meets on the fourth Monday of the month at noon at the Anderson County Health Department. Please join us and become involved in substance misuse prevention...

Learn More

Beginning Handbuilding with Clay

Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2716 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN

Beginning Handbuilding with Clay with Janet McCracken Fridays Starting September 10 concluding October 1 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | 4 Sessions Students will learn the basics of creating forms out of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nmn6L_0c8cgcQY00

Sangria & Succulents

Maynardville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1474 Tennessee 61, Maynardville, TN 37807

Create a perfect centerpiece of succulents for fall in a fall themed planter while enjoying sangria!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnqvZ_0c8cgcQY00

Open House @ 1704 Park Lane, Andersonville - Sun Sep 26 2021

Andersonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Browse 49 homes for sale in 37705, Andersonville. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maynardville, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Andersonville, TN
City
Clinton, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lafollette, TN
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Anderson Coalition
Lafollette Times

Lafollette Times

Lafollette, TN
49
Followers
109
Post
434
Views
ABOUT

With Lafollette Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy